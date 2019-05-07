Food poisoning: Mystery yet to be resolved

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery surrounds the case of the poisonous substance that claimed the life of a 30-year-old due to food poisoning in Angamaly on Sunday, even as the other 13 of the 30-member group were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Since the group, who went to Ramalkalmedu in Idukki, cooked their own food, the police are clueless as to what caused the adulteration. Nedumbassery police have registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC and commenced a probe. The deceased was Anilkumar N P, of Nayathod, Angamaly.

“Though the postmortem report suggested that death was due to food poisoning, clarity can only be shed after getting the chemical examination results,” said Nedumbassery SI.