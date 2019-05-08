In a boost to LEWS research, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham signs MoUs with top UK institutions 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to its ongoing research in Landslide Early Warning Systems (LEWS), multi-hazards, geo-hazards and community resilience, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita) recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two institutions based in the United Kingdom.

The MoUs with King’s College London (KCL) and the British Geological Survey (BGS) will give Amrita a much need fillip in its research and will unravel many collaborative, academic and research opportunities between India and the UK.

The ongoing research collaborations between Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications (Amrita WNA) and the Department of Geography, KCL, has led to this initiative between the universities.

KCL is the 8th best university in the world and a MoU with them will allow Amrita to further explore and pursue deep collaborations such as twinning arrangements and student/faculty exchanges in any of the academic disciplines available at both the universities.

Another MoU, signed between Amrita and BGS, is to develop robust practices in the fields of earth sciences, mineral prospecting and disaster management. BGS is a world-leading geological survey and UK’s premier provider of objective and authoritative geo-scientific data, information and knowledge. Through this initiative, Amrita has become the first Indian university to have signed a MoU with the prestigious research institution.