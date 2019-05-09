Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam dist secures 85.85% in Plus-II exam

Of the 31,895 students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination, 27,383 have qualified for higher studies.

SSLC students write their first examination at an exam center in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on 21 March 2019.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Like in the SSLC results, Ernakulam district couldn’t maintain its performance in the overall pass percentage in the Higher Secondary examination 2019. The district recorded 85.85 pass percentage this year, lower than last year’s 86.11 per cent. This is the third highest pass percentage in the state.

Of the 31,895 students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination, 27,383 have qualified for higher studies. Last year, the number of students who appeared for the examination was 32,277. This year saw a dip in the number of students.

As many as 1,388 students have secured A+ in all subjects this year. Last year, 1,481 students scored A+ for all subjects. As many as 10 schools in the district, including two government schools, secured 100 per cent pass, while 12 students scored full 1,200 marks.

In Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE), this year’s 77.31 pass percentage was lower than the last year’s 80.53 per cent pass percentage. Of the 2,398 students who appeared for the examination, 1,854 qualified.

In Technical Higher Secondary Examination, the pass percentage in the district is 71.33. Of the 473 students who appeared for the examination, 306 have qualified for higher education. Eight students secured A+ in all subjects. Of the 2,880 students who appeared for the examination in Open School stream, 1,213 students have qualified for higher studies.

