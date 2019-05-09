Home Cities Kochi

High alert puts tourism sector on toes 

Published: 09th May 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On April 27, the Ernakulam Rural Police issued an alert to the hotel and lodge owners in the district regarding mandatory measures to be taken to ensure security, after the blasts in Sri Lanka. Three days later, two men found in suspicious circumstances were arrested from a hotel in Fort Kochi; it was later found the men were Punjab cops absconding for siphoning money from Bishop Franco Mulakkal's aide. This coincidental discovery has derived the general consensus from people that the high alert status was a good and necessary decision. However, with a heavy inflow of foreign tourists every year, Express takes a look if the increased safety protocol has affected the tourism in Fort Kochi.

"We haven't been particularly affected by the alert, because April is usually offseason. Protocols enforced is not something new in the hotel. We had already enforced the protocols even before the police notice," says Jerin Joseph, front desk manager at Hotel Forte Kochi.
Some hotels also recorded a dropping number of tourist check-ins. "Even though it is not peak season, there is definitely a drop, both with regards to domestic travellers and foreigners. The hotels would have been fully booked now for the Thrissur Pooram but the bookings are minimal this year,” says Vineetha Willie, manager at the Old Harbor Hotel.

Mohammed Jishad of Park Avenue Hotel says: "The alerts have hit the hospitality sector drastically. Both local and foreign crowds are scared and don’t want to take the risk. Had the police been more undercover in their approach, the tourist flow wouldn't have been disrupted."
However, the presence of the police authorities seemed to ease the minds of tourists. Fleur Bernard, a French tourist vacationing in Fort Kochi, says: “The police have been very helpful. We didn’t know about the alert and they’ve been helping us with security throughout our trip. Their mere presence makes us feel safe, in spite of the apparent threat.”
The alert has also put the local residents on their toes. "I was even scared to send my mother for the Edappally church fest last week," says a local resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp