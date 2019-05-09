Startup firm launches Android-backed bus ticketing machine, vehicle tracking device

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A company incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has come out with two new products for smart travel: An Android-backed bus-ticketing machine, which is India’s first-of-its-kind, and another device that enables tracking and locating vehicles.

Launched by VST Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, 'MOBGO VST0507B' is the country’s first Android-backed ticketing machine certified by the Central Institute of Road Transport, while 'Smart Eclipse VST0507C' is the first device that supports NavIC/IRNSS from Kerala to be approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), according to the List of ARAI-approved Vehicle Tracking Systems as per AIS 140 as on May 3, 2019.

Highly user-friendly, MOBGO VST0507B has a 5.5-inch touchscreen enabled with NFC technology for cashless journey using closed/open loop smart cards, the company said.

As for Smart Eclipse VST0507C, the device has been launched in the wake of a government rule that mandates the installation of a tracking device which supports NavIC/IRNSS from April this year. NavIC/IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India. The device has been developed as per the latest standards for AIS 140: Intelligent Transport Systems.

Hailing VST's achievement, KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath said: “This is a remarkable feat. The company continues to set new standards for the transport industry.”

“We look forward to seeing more startups creating history through the state government’s ‘Make in Kerala’ initiative,” said Gopinath.

VST, as a start-up focusing on mobility solutions, has developed these products with its own R&D and manufacturing facility at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone, Kalamassery. The company is planning to expand the market with new investors backing them for production and international presence, its top officials revealed. As for the Android-based ticketing solutions, the startup has already received new orders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and a few European countries.