Jews protest trespassing in their cemetery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of Jews on Saturday came out against their community members who allegedly barged into the Jewish cemetery at Kathrikadavu violating their religious rules.

Currently, there are around 28 Jews in the state and the cemetery is managed by the community. Association of Kerala Jews president Josephai Abraham said a group under the name ‘CASA’ trespassed into the cemetery which is kept closed on Saturdays. “As per our religious customs, no one is allowed to enter the premises on Saturdays. They also burnt something in the cemetery which is against the religious rules,” Josephai said, adding “We don’t even light a fire in our kitchens on Saturday (the Sabbath) for cooking.”

He said they would lodge a complaint regarding the incident and will take necessary steps to protect the cemetery from intruders. Meanwhile, there have been allegations there is infighting between two groups within the community.