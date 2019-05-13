Kochi: Schools getting ready for new academic year

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With just 20 days left for the schools in the district to reopen, the authorities are prepping up for the new academic year. Maintenance works are in full swing: A fresh coat of paint adorns the walls and training programmes for teachers are underway. According to Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, Kusumam KS, the Parents Teachers Association of every school has been entrusted with the task of undertaking maintenance work.

"This happens before the start of every academic year. However, special funds have been allotted for flood-hit schools in the district. The state government has already earmarked the amount for the same. Then, various NGOs under the supervision of the District Collector have undertaken repair works in the schools," said Kusumam.

Textbook distribution

Kusumam said the first phase distribution of textbooks has been completed. "Till the higher secondary level, there is no change in curriculum. We have distributed the texts for the first term. As for Classes IX and X, there is a slight change in the syllabus. The distribution of revised books is also underway," she said.

The training programme for school teachers has also started in the district. As many as five centres in Aluva will host workshops while one camp has already kickstarted in Muvattupuzha Revenue District. "We have already begun the training sessions. This time, the sessions are meticulously planned so the participating teachers are not hassled by the heat. We have ensured teachers are given centres next to their homes. While the sessions for the primary classes are done, the District Resource Group will begin their workshops tomorrow," said Kusumam.

KVVES on protest path

For the last many decades, the month of May had marked brisk business for merchants in and around Broadway. But, that is not the case any more. According to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, for the past two years, the vendors have been adversely affected with schools in the district taking up distribution of uniforms, bags and other items so as to reap profit.

"We had brought this issue to the attention of the Education Minister last time too. The schools are fleecing parents by setting up cooperative societies, which is nothing but a ruse to charge an exorbitant price for school items. This trend not only affects vendors, but also diverts crores of rupees that usually goes to the government kitty as tax. Last year, we had staged a symbolic protest and conducted marches to schools which do this," said KVVES district president Jaleel M.



This time, the organisation is planning to intensify protests against schools which continue with the trend. "We won't take it lying down anymore. This is a violation of government order. We are planning large-scale protests," he said.