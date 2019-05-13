Home Cities Kochi

Timely medical attention only way to cure asthma

Asthma is a chronic disease usually characterised by airway inflammation and narrowing of the airways, which can vary over time.

KOCHI: Asthma is a chronic disease usually characterised by airway inflammation and narrowing of the airways, which can vary over time. The reasons for the prevalence of asthma can be attributed to air pollution, smoking, incorrect treatment in children, seasonal viral infections such as common flu and the ignorance amongst parents. 

Many doctors point out that it is significant to change the perception of Asthma and Inhalation Therapy. "While inhalation treatment can play a crucial role in reducing the impact of asthma on people’s lives, compliance is crucial. Inhaled medicines help to deliver the drugs directly to the lungs. But we need patients to adopt the treatment as they are prescribed in order to get the full benefit,” says Dr Paramez A R, Consultant Pulmonologist, Lisie Hospital, Kochi.

The self-treatment by many patients are proved to be fatal, say doctors. "It is important to understand being symptom-free does not mean one is free of the disease. Always, consult a doctor before taken such steps. Asthma requires long-term treatment. Many patients once they feel better to stop taking their inhalers. This can be dangerous since discontinuing treatment means stopping the very thing that is keeping them fit and healthy," added Paramez.

The concerns of expenses and other widespread rumours are preventing many from medication. "There are many reasons why patients stop inhalers. These include unnecessary concerns about the cost of medication, side effects, myths about inhaler devices and social stigmas. While encouraging an increased dialogue on the management of asthma, we have to mark the day to directly resonate with inspiring people to achieve more in their daily lives," said Dr Jeeson C Unni, Consultant Paediatrician, Aster Medicity.   
On the other hand, the treatment is available in India at a price as low as Rs 4 - 6 per day. It shows that the annual expense of medicine will be less than the cost of a single day stay at the hospital. However, due to lack of awareness, many people remain reluctant to take the therapy. 

"Myths associated with the treatment needs to be busted. For many, the word ‘steroid’ conjures up the vision of building up muscles. Those who are suffering from asthma and COPD, corticosteroids can be lifesavers. Patients should identify the number of doses of medication left in their inhalers and reserve them in case of emergency," added Jeeson.  (The views expressed by the doctors are their own.)

