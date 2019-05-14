Appreciating mothers around the world

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was Mother’s Day the other day. Netizens all around the world posted photos and put up heartfelt posts on social media about the strong women in their lives. The day also reminded one that you don’t need a day in your calendar to appreciate your mother. To show appreciation to all mothers out there, Tiruvalla-born Rejo Mammen Varghese created a short film ‘Anbellam Neethaney’, which was released on YouTube the other day.

The short revolves around a conversation between two strangers about their respective mothers. “Unlike many other short films, this one has the main character narrating a story about his mother to the other man,” says Rejo.

The film was the director’s birthday gift to his mother. “She celebrated her birthday, a few days ago. My mother was my first hero. She gave birth to me, raised me and made me the man I am today. She is that string that holds our family together,” he says.

Plenty of short films on the concept revolving around how important mothers have been done many a time. “I know that. But the concept is always relevant. Because she is a constant in your life, people tend to take mothers for granted. Through the short film, I aim to spread the message how important it is to appreciate mothers,” says the MBA graduate, who also wrote the script and acted in the film.

This is successfully conveyed through the short film, for which the catchy dialogues are a testimony. “There are a few lines which hit the point home. ‘My mother makes payasam for my birthday and distributes it in the neighbourhood. But I have never celebrated her birthday.’ ‘I have taken selfies with everyone I meet, but I have none with my mother.’ These are just a few,” says Rejo.

But what stands out is that the short film, shot in Fort Kochi beach, is in Tamil. “I love Malayalam. But, for me, Tamil is a more expressive language,” says Rejo. Apart from Rejo, Sarath Jinaraj also dons a role in the film. While Aloshya Peter’s background score and sound design brings chills to the viewer, Arjun Baiju’s cinematography and Albert Shaju’s editing bring the right amount of feels in the heart.