Don’t underestimate children: Director Sohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Director Sohanlal believes children have it in them to be creative. The maker of Appuvinte Sathyanwehshanam which bagged an award for the best child artist in this year’s Kerala State Film awards says the response to the second edition of the ICFFK was positive and was a good opportunity for children to showcase their skills. He even applauded the efforts of the organisers in conducting the event. “During my childhood, I didn’t receive the exposure in making films. However, today, the scenario has changed. I won’t be surprised if this crowd produces more than one renowned filmmaker in the future,” he said, pointing to a crowd of delegates.

Appuvinte Santhyanwehshanam which was screened at the ICFFK revolves around a little boy and the dilemma one faces while choosing between a truth.

Sohanlal who found his footing through a short film ‘Pedakam’ went on to bag numerous awards for his works. Orkkuka Vallappozhum, his first full-length feature film also won him many laurels.

So, what does it take to become a successful filmmaker? “I loved movies passionately, even as a child so much that I bunked an elocution competition where I was representing my school to watch the Mohanlal starrer Chitram,’’ he said. “I returned back to school and got away with the mischief. On the same day, the teacher discussed movies. I still don’t know whether he knew what I had done.

However, I was impressed by his explanation of various shots and scenes. This grew in me and made me who I am today,” he said. He said finding artists to play characters in his movies have always been a challenge. But, having good contacts in the film industry has always helped, he said. He goes on to say that one should not underestimate children and their ability to make good cinema, even in genres such as ‘alternate cinema’ which is part of the ICFFK.