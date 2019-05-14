Home Cities Kochi

Don’t underestimate children: Director Sohanlal

Director Sohanlal believes children have it in them to be creative.

Published: 14th May 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Director Sohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Director Sohanlal believes children have it in them to be creative. The maker of Appuvinte Sathyanwehshanam which bagged an award for the best child artist in this year’s Kerala State Film awards says the response to the second edition of the ICFFK was positive and was a good opportunity for children to showcase their skills. He even applauded the efforts of the organisers in conducting the event. “During my childhood, I didn’t receive the exposure in making films. However, today, the scenario has changed. I won’t be surprised if this crowd produces more than one renowned filmmaker in the future,” he said, pointing to a crowd of delegates.

Appuvinte Santhyanwehshanam which was screened at the ICFFK revolves around a little boy and the dilemma one faces while choosing between a truth.

Sohanlal who found his footing through a short film ‘Pedakam’ went on to bag numerous awards for his works. Orkkuka Vallappozhum, his first full-length feature film also won him many laurels.
So, what does it take to become a successful filmmaker? “I loved movies passionately, even as a child so much that I bunked an elocution competition where I was representing my school to watch the Mohanlal starrer Chitram,’’ he said. “I returned back to school and got away with the mischief. On the same day, the teacher discussed movies. I still don’t know whether he knew what I had done.

However, I was impressed by his explanation of various shots and scenes. This grew in me and made me who I am today,” he said. He said finding artists to play characters in his movies have always been a challenge. But, having good contacts in the film industry has always helped, he said. He goes on to say that one should not underestimate children and their ability to make good cinema, even in genres such as ‘alternate cinema’ which is part of the ICFFK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mollywood Malayalam cinema ICFFK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp