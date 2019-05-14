Home Cities Kochi

Sabari’s ‘Mean’ curry a feast for the senses

Bengaluru-based Sabari Venu’s pun-filled comics have inspired aspiring artists to exhibit their works online

Published: 14th May 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: It all started with a ‘thengakola’ wherein a coconut falls on a boy’s head and he dies. The police, on introspection, says it is no ordinary murder rather an actual ‘thenga kola’. 
That’s easy, you say. Well, you didn’t think about translating the pun into comics, didn’t you? Head over to Sabari Venu’s page ‘Mean Curry’ on Instagram. There! Another pun. The 23-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native currently resides in Bengaluru, working at a studio and freelancing his way around. 

“My ‘thengakola’ comic became viral. And because I saw an appreciation for my ‘stupid’ jokes, I thought I might as well make more comics and make a page. The progress was very gradual though as I didn’t get a lot of free time considering the amount of college courses. Creating comics was either a time-pass or whenever I had a weird pun in mind,” says Sabari, whose ‘Mean Curry’ has just 27 posts but above 7k followers. A solid example of quality triumphs quantity. 

Comics are usually gushed over by their relatability factor. However, Sabari claims he hasn’t given much thought to it. “I just try to express my jokes; when I have a really ‘stupid’ joke in my head, I note it down and work on it later. I have more of a knack with Malayalam puns though,” he says. 

Most comic artists weave their stories around a character. Sabari stands distinct from this too. “A character does create a recall value for the comic artist. In my comics, I don’t really have that one person or character so it has its own advantages as the former can restrict your work to just one persona. I had one character called ‘Ammini pashu’ but I’ve to force myself to think about making stories involving the character. I have so many different scenarios in my head that I feel deserve newer characters. Also, the more people I see, the more inspiration I get,” the artist explains.

During the elections, Sabari’s post on Shashi Tharoor MP garnered numerous likes and drove home the point. The comic featured the politician saying ‘Vote Tharoo(r)’. “I have been quite open with my political opinion. As an artist, I also consider it as a responsibility. If there is something I strongly feel about, I might as well use the platform for it,” he asserts.

Why has he settled in Bengaluru though, despite Kerala’s flourishing art scene? “The atmosphere in Kerala is perfect for an artist. In the past four years, I have gotten comfortable with Bengaluru and I feel career-wise, in the design field, the city is more promising,” Sabari responds. 
The artist’s work has become fodder to many. “A lot of people message me saying my work has helped them get their work out there. A lot of them have amazing work but this fear of being judged prevents them. What you need to know is you are the best judge of your work, so don’t care, just put it up,” he says. 

But why would you keep referring to your jokes as ‘stupid’? “To me, they are pieces of art. The jokes aren’t serious but I do put a lot of thought into it and craft the narrative. Stupid is, well, out of love,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mean Curry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp