Temporary respite: PVS Hospital staff to get experience certificate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing some relief to the doctors and staff of PVS Hospital, an agreement has been reached with the management to provide them with experience certificates. This was conveyed during a meeting held with the hospital management by Regional Joint Labour Commissioner K Sreelal on Monday. However, there is no clarity regarding the distribution of salary and other benefits of staff and the future of the hospital. The doctors and staff had been protesting for the shut down of the hospital over the issue.

The management assured that details about the financial crunch will be disclosed in the meeting to be held on May 20. The Joint Labour Commissioner has made it clear that strict legal action would be initiated against the hospital management if they fail to address the issues raised by staff and doctors.

District Labour Officer V B Biju, Hospital Executive Managing Director P V Mini, Member of Director Board P V Abhilash, Marketing Manager Sanal Kumar, M M Harris of United Nurses Association, Dr Junaid Rahman of Indian Medical Association, Rajan, T V Leena and Nithin Peter, representing hospital staff, took part in the meeting.