Home Cities Kochi

Temporary respite: PVS Hospital staff to get experience certificate

Providing some relief to the doctors and staff of PVS Hospital, an agreement has been reached with the management to provide them with experience certificates.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing some relief to the doctors and staff of PVS Hospital, an agreement has been reached with the management to provide them with experience certificates. This was conveyed during a meeting held with the hospital management by Regional Joint Labour Commissioner K Sreelal on Monday. However, there is no clarity regarding the distribution of salary and other benefits of staff and the future of the hospital. The doctors and staff had been protesting for the shut down of the hospital over the issue. 

The management assured that details about the financial crunch will be disclosed in the meeting to be held on May 20. The Joint Labour Commissioner has made it clear that strict legal action would be initiated against the hospital management if they fail to address the issues raised by staff and doctors.

District Labour Officer V B Biju, Hospital Executive Managing Director P V Mini, Member of Director Board P V Abhilash, Marketing Manager Sanal Kumar, M M Harris of United Nurses Association, Dr Junaid Rahman of Indian Medical Association, Rajan, T V Leena and Nithin Peter, representing hospital staff, took part in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PVS Hospital Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp