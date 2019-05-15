Kochi: Football fever grips girls this summer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the trend of summer camps gripping Kochi, many are taking up football lessons to spend their vacation productively. And, girls are no exception. Despite being a male-dominated sport in India, many parents have started sending their daughters to football camps, thanks to the recent popularity of the game.

"I have joined the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) coaching camp with the full support of my parents. As I enjoy the game to the fullest, I am finding it as the best way to spend my vacation," Merlin said.

With India all set to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020, a rapid change is happening in the field. Besides, the All Indian Football Federation's (AIFF) initiatives like Indian Women's League (IWL) have set a benchmark among football fanatics in the country. With enhanced job opportunities, many have started choosing football as their career.

"To be honest, there is no discrimination between men and women. Everybody is treated equally during coaching. I prefer to coach boys and girls on the same ground. They should train using the same facilities and coaching drills," said Seena C V, a former Indian player who has currently taken up coaching.

Besides, the arrival of the professional approach in women's football has opened up new avenues for girls. "Nowadays, a great change is seen in the field of women's football. With increased opportunities, girls are getting numerous platforms to showcase their talents," said K Ravindran, an AIFF match commissioner. Many point out the increased popularity of the game as the reason for enhanced female participation. "Female participation in football is constant. The only change is the popularity of this sport. It has brought in new opportunities through events like IWL and various state tournaments for the girls," said Bentla D'Coth, the first female international football referee from South Asia.

(Inputs from Haripriya T K, Parvathy Sundaran,Remya P T)