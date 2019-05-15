Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Young Samaritans on a mission to feed the old

A group of youngsters from Angamaly collects food from their neighbourhood to distribute them in the nearest senior citizens’ shelter home

Published: 15th May 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Team members Elsa, Bhavya, Johan, Christeena, Anna Tania, Jismon

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: What is it that teenagers do in their past time these days? Answer: Watching TV, texting one’s peers and playing games. That’s the best one can think about. However, for Angamaly-based teenagers Bhavya Raju, Elsa Thomas, Anna Tania, Christeena Thomas and Annet George, and eight-year-old Johan Baiju, their past time involves collecting food from their neighbourhood and distributing it at the nearest shelter for senior citizens. It was during one of these collection drives that Express caught up with the youngsters.

Team members Avinash, Rojish and Alwin

Jeevodaya Home for Senior Citizens in Karayamparambu houses 28 inmates and two full-time employees. On all Tuesdays, the group of youngsters go around the neighbourhood and collect 30 meal parcels and distribute them at the shelter home in the evening. “Those wishing to donate can prepare a ‘pothichor’ of their own choice, be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Curries have to be packed separately, that’s the only condition,” says Raju Parackkal, president of the ‘Mamma Margaret’ family unit in the Kallupalam region of Angamaly.   It all began, seven years ago, when best friends and neighbours Anjana Raju and Ashmi Thomas - then Class VIII students - had a simple idea.

“The family unit was thinking of doing something for society, so we get an opportunity to teach our children about goodness. That’s when Anjana and Ashmi came to us with the idea of donating food. We live in a time when senior citizens are abandoned by their own children. With the sole aim to let our children understand what it means to treat the elderly with respect, we chose the senior citizens’ shelter. Since then, the family unit comprising 52 families have been donating food. To distribute the food, Rojish Rocky, Jismon Johny and Alwin Johny lend their hands,” says Raju, whose daughter is also involved in the initiative.

The charitable initiative kept on going even after Anjana, Ashmi and Alwin moved away to continue their higher studies. “The younger kids grew up seeing our older brothers and sisters do this charitable act. For instance, Johan has been seeing us collect food since the time he can remember. It’s part of our life now and we wanted to continue doing this,” says Bhavya.

Now, another resident Avinash Johny is also involved in distributing the food. “Also, whenever someone in the unit hosts an event, we prepare more food to serve at the senior citizens’ shelter,” says Raju.

