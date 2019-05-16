E-governance in Kochi Corp: TCS to resume operations of server

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The e-governance system in Kochi Corporation will be back to normal from Thursday as the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which backed out from the project, has agreed to resume operations of the server which they unilaterally shut down a few weeks ago.

The TCS officials announced the decision during a negotiation meeting with Mayor Soumini Jain at her chamber on Wednesday. The meeting was convened following the instruction of the Local Self-Government Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose. The company backed out from the project citing the Corporation failed to sign an annual maintenance agreement after the expiry of the agreement.

“TCS has agreed to ‘up’ the server from Wednesday onwards. With this, some of the services including the building permits and others will function as normal. Since a large number of applications are pending owing to the crisis, it may take a week to completely resolve the crisis,” said the Mayor after the meeting which was attended by the representatives of Information Kerala Mission (IKM) and IT Mission.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also agreed to give the work order to TCS within 14 days after the newly appointed technical expert takes charge. “The meeting also decided to quantify the works being completed by TCS. For this, IKM has agreed to provide help. Within three months, a report on the current status of the project and pending works will be prepared,” she said.