Home Cities Kochi

‘Lunchbreak’ says no to food wastage

The short film produced in very few hours has been inspired by the issues close to their heart and school, ie, food wastage. 

Published: 16th May 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala 2018. (Photo @ICFFK website)

By Mary Ann Majo
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thammana Sol wants to become a filmmaker one day. So much that she spends many hours of her student life in the pursuit of her dream. The 13-year-old who also has a passion for scripting movies is ecstatic she has received an opportunity to make a film this year at the ICFFK along with her friends from Alen Feldman Public School. 

The short film produced in very few hours has been inspired by the issues close to their heart and school, ie, food wastage. 

Titled ‘Lunchbreak’, the short film has been selected in the competition category at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK). “When we did this short film, we never thought it would receive such a large audience, especially of children which makes it extra special,”  said Thamanna.

She says there were a lot of challenges they had to face during the preparation of the film. “The biggest was the time limit. The entire film was shot on a mobile phone. Though we only had two hours to plan and a day to execute, we made sure that the film was drafted carefully covering all aspects. Many people enquired how we managed to pull off the task in such a little time. If you study closely the angles and shots you will understand how the entire film has been shot,” she said.

The cast included students and two teachers Sreeja and Minimol. Ishitha Shivani, Hridhya S Arun and Thanmaya Sol play the lead characters. 

‘Lunch Break’ has been selected at ten film festivals so far and has also been selected to the finals of the Mexican film festival. 

Thamanna has previously acted in an English documentary last year. She hopes to work in more short films and continue making films.  

Thamanna, who was visiting the ICFFK for the first time said she is grateful to the Kerala State Council for Chid Welfare for giving her a platform to explore other genre of films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICFFK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp