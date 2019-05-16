‘Lunchbreak’ says no to food wastage

Mary Ann Majo By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thammana Sol wants to become a filmmaker one day. So much that she spends many hours of her student life in the pursuit of her dream. The 13-year-old who also has a passion for scripting movies is ecstatic she has received an opportunity to make a film this year at the ICFFK along with her friends from Alen Feldman Public School.

The short film produced in very few hours has been inspired by the issues close to their heart and school, ie, food wastage.

Titled ‘Lunchbreak’, the short film has been selected in the competition category at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK). “When we did this short film, we never thought it would receive such a large audience, especially of children which makes it extra special,” said Thamanna.

She says there were a lot of challenges they had to face during the preparation of the film. “The biggest was the time limit. The entire film was shot on a mobile phone. Though we only had two hours to plan and a day to execute, we made sure that the film was drafted carefully covering all aspects. Many people enquired how we managed to pull off the task in such a little time. If you study closely the angles and shots you will understand how the entire film has been shot,” she said.

The cast included students and two teachers Sreeja and Minimol. Ishitha Shivani, Hridhya S Arun and Thanmaya Sol play the lead characters.

‘Lunch Break’ has been selected at ten film festivals so far and has also been selected to the finals of the Mexican film festival.

Thamanna has previously acted in an English documentary last year. She hopes to work in more short films and continue making films.

Thamanna, who was visiting the ICFFK for the first time said she is grateful to the Kerala State Council for Chid Welfare for giving her a platform to explore other genre of films.