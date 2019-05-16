Home Cities Kochi

Truck drivers at Kochi Port withdraw protest

The Kochi Port truck drivers have withdrawn their boycott from Friday of the X-Ray scanner installed by the Customs authorities.

Published: 16th May 2019

KOCHI: The Kochi Port truck drivers have withdrawn their boycott from Friday of the X-Ray scanner installed by the Customs authorities. The decision was taken after the port authorities accepted the demands raised by the Trade Unions Coordination Committee at a conciliatory meeting convened by Kakkanad Regional Joint Labour Commissioner T J Sreelal on Wednesday.

The meeting decided to employ separate drivers wearing radiation resistant dresses to take the vehicles into the scanner. A pool of drivers will be formed to take the vehicle to the scanner and an office bearer of the Truck Owners Association will be in charge of the pool. The wages of the drivers employed at the scanner will be sourced from various sections of the port.

The new system will come into force from June 1. The meeting also decided to conduct a medical camp to address the health problems faced by the drivers. The representatives of Cochin Port Trust, Dubai Port World, Customs Department, Brokers Association, Truck Owners Association and trade union leaders participated in the discussion.

