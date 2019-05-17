Home Cities Kochi

Cusat team bags Central aid for cybersecurity research 

Gone are the days when one had to earlier switch off home appliances manually. Now, it can be done via a voice command to a virtual assistant.

Published: 17th May 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat (For representational purpose)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when one had to earlier switch off home appliances manually. Now, it can be done via voice command to a virtual assistant.

But there is a catch. The advancements that allow us to use our voices to interact with such assistants also make us vulnerable to attacks by people who might be listening in on our conversations. In this backdrop, the implementation of a foolproof cybersecurity system for homes becomes a necessity.

Well, there is positive news. In what can be termed as a big step in this direction, the Union Government’s Department of Science and Technology has approved a research project on cybersecurity proposed by Bijoy Jose, the assistant professor in the Department of Electronics of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).  

“We have been given a fund of Rs 25 lakh for research-related activities. Our project aims at putting in measures to enhance the security of home automation products used by consumers,” Jose said.

He said there are two types of project calls – regular and special. “Our project comes under special project calls and requires collaboration with industry,” Jose said. 

“Our industry partner is Qrio Technologies Pvt Ltd, a startup founded by Cusat alumni Abijith C R and Suraj Moothedath,” Jose said. He said everyone focuses on making software that are hack-proof.

“However, hardware can be hacked too. This is where our research comes into play. The solution we are using is a physical ‘unclonable’ function (PUF),” Jose said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat Cochin University of Science and Technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp