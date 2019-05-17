FIR registered in Choornikkara land document forgery case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday registered an FIR in the Choornikkara land document forgery case.



The FIR was registered after VACB director Anil Kant ordered an investigation into the incident. After the police probe, the VACB launched a preliminary inquiry after it was found that an official of the Land Revenue Commissionerate facilitated the forgery of land records and documents. “We have registered an FIR arraigning Abooty and Arun as accused persons. Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption

Act has been charged against them,” said K Karthick, SP, VACB, Central Range. VACB will soon issue summons to both the accused to appear for interrogation. Abootty aka Abu of Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady and Arun of Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram were arrested by Aluva East Police on May 10. Both have since been released on bail.

It is alleged that 71 cents of paddy field notified as a wetland, in Choornikkara grama panchayat, was filled up by a private party using the forged documents provided by Abu. ‘



The land originally belonged to Hamsa, Mulamparambil Veettil, Mathilakam, Thrissur. Abu allegedly received Rs 7 lakh while he gave Rs 30,000 to Arun for forging the documents.