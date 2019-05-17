INS chopper shifts comatose patient from Kavaratti to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy came to the aid of a comatose woman patient at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, who was in need of advanced medical care, by deploying an advanced light helicopter (ALH) to shift her to a hospital in Kochi on Thursday.

According to the Navy, the patient, Cheriyabi P P, 43, a resident of Kalpeni in Lakshadweep, was dangerously ill, after suffering from cerebrovascular accident with cerebral haemorrhage, and in need of urgent medical evacuation to the mainland.

Based on a request from the Lakshadweep administration, the Southern Naval Command deployed an ALH from INS Garuda at the Kochi Naval Base with medical personnel at 10.45 am on Thursday.

The Naval Liaison Team at Kavaratti provided assistance in transferring the patient, along with medical escort, from Kavaratti Indira Gandhi Hospital to the helicopter.

The patient, along with her husband, Mohammad Shafiq, was flown to INS Garuda, Naval Base, Kochi, for handing over to a medical team for further treatment at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Ernakulam. The ALH arrived at Kochi Naval Base at 4 pm and the patient was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance.