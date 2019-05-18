Hush, little baby. Toola Loola’s here

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Augustina Manu’s new tastefully designed boutique exudes a calming aesthetic as one walks in. The decor, painted in pleasant pastel hues is tranquil and serene, unlike the rage of colours that usually garnish the walls of kids stores. A first of its kind kids’ clothing boutique and hair salon, Augustina has named it ‘Toola Loola’, a whimsical alliteration which almost sounds like the beginning of a lullaby.

The boutique, which is located at Stadium Link Road, Kaloor, is a uniquely envisioned project which aims to provide a wide selection of an exquisitely curated collection of clothing for kids till 12 years. It also houses an exclusive hair salon for children.

Born out of Augustina’s deep interest in fashion, love for children and her reluctance to sit idle at home, Toola Loola’s concept was influenced by her sister’s design doodles. “My sister studied fashion designing so we have collaborated to create and curate unique kids wear which will give a modern twist to classic silhouettes. I have four kids so I understand what mothers are looking for while buying clothes for their children,” Augustina says.

The boutique’s distinctive design sensibility is focused on using “softest superior quality fabric like linen, organza, raw silk or soft net” which proves comfortable for children. The salon has a designated area for kids to play as well as child-friendly equipment and products, the stylists have also been specifically trained to cut kids’ hair. “For most parents, buying clothes for their children or getting their hair cut is a harrowing experience but Toola Loola aims to provide a relaxed environment,” adds Augustina.