Home Cities Kochi

Hush, little baby. Toola Loola’s here

 Augustina Manu’s new tastefully designed boutique exudes a calming aesthetic as one walks in.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Augustina showing off the collection at Toola Loola (Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Augustina Manu’s new tastefully designed boutique exudes a calming aesthetic as one walks in. The decor, painted in pleasant pastel hues is tranquil and serene, unlike the rage of colours that usually garnish the walls of kids stores. A first of its kind kids’ clothing boutique and hair salon, Augustina has named it ‘Toola Loola’, a whimsical alliteration which almost sounds like the beginning of a lullaby. 

The boutique, which is located at Stadium Link Road, Kaloor, is a uniquely envisioned project which aims to provide a wide selection of an exquisitely curated collection of clothing for kids till 12 years. It also houses an exclusive hair salon for children.  

Born out of Augustina’s deep interest in fashion, love for children and her reluctance to sit idle at home, Toola Loola’s concept was influenced by her sister’s design doodles. “My sister studied fashion designing so we have collaborated to create and curate unique kids wear which will give a modern twist to classic silhouettes. I have four kids so I understand what mothers are looking for while buying clothes for their children,” Augustina says. 

The boutique’s distinctive design sensibility is focused on using “softest superior quality fabric like linen, organza, raw silk or soft net” which proves comfortable for children. The salon has a designated area for kids to play as well as child-friendly equipment and products, the stylists have also been specifically trained to cut kids’ hair. “For most parents, buying clothes for their children or getting their hair cut is a harrowing experience but Toola Loola aims to provide a relaxed environment,” adds Augustina.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Toola Loola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp