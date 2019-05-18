Home Cities Kochi

Wanted in Kochi: A roof over parking lots

 For a city which has thousands depending on trains for daily conveyance, the lack of a proper parking facility is turning a hassle.

Published: 18th May 2019

Vehicles kept at the parking lot of North Railway Station. The lack of a roof is damaging vehicles due to exposure to rain and sun  A Sanesh

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: For a city which has thousands depending on trains for daily conveyance, the lack of a proper parking facility is turning a hassle. Though a vast space is set aside for parking, the absence of a roof over the parking lot is damaging vehicles, especially two-wheelers, due to constant exposure to rain and sun, 
besides bird droppings.

All the three prominent stations in the district - Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Aluva Station - lack a roofed parking space, often prompting the passengers to vent their ire on  Kudumbashree workers, who manage the parking areas.

"The absence of a roof damages the vehicles. This irks the  passengers. But, we can do nothing about it. Our duty is to manage parking. Maintenance of the infrastructure is the responsibility of the Railways," said a Kudumbashree staffer at  Ernakulam Town Station.

According to many passengers, they pay a good amount as parking fee, only to see their vehicles either drenched or covered in dirt, dust and bird droppings. "We are paying for the service. The authorities should ensure that our vehicles aren't damaged. Not a single station in the district has the facility. This is a violation of basic rights," said Vinod, a regular passenger. He adds that every day he spends at least five minutes to clean his scooter kept at the parking area.

Stray dogs and improper waste management also add to the issue. "Many times, dogs can be seen loitering around the area. In Ernakulam Town Station, the parking area is also doubling up as a dump yard. To save the vehicles from the hot sun, many commuters park their vehicles under a tree, which by night would be covered in bird droppings," says Anu Jiju, another passenger. 

Aluva Railway Station station manager K M Rahim agrees there are complaints in this regard. "We keep receiving complaints from passengers but then we will have to hike parking fees if such facilities are to be provided," he said.

He added there is no mention of a roof in the parking infrastructure agreement made with Kudumbashree. Chopping the tree is not a viable solution, he said.

Meanwhile, Nithin Norbert, area manager, said the Railways is coming up with a development plan worth crores. "This includes a multi-level parking facility. A makeshift solution would be a waste of time and resources," he added.

