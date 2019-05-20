Home Cities Kochi

All you need to know about menstrual cups

With the advancement of studies related to menstruation, the focus has been on easing the hassle of changing sanitary napkins incessantly.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the advancement of studies related to menstruation, the focus has been on easing the hassle of changing sanitary napkins incessantly. As a result, a wide variety of menstrual cups have hit the market. 

Kochi Express takes a look at the pros and cons of these hygeine cups.
A variety of reusable menstrual cups made of silicone or latex are now available. The cup is inserted into the vagina to collect period blood. 

Despite the petite size, these cups are adept at holding larger quantities of blood as compared to sanitary pads or tampons. The size of the cup varies according to age, length of the cervix, flow, and the flexibility of the cup. 

The smaller variant is prescribed to people who are below the age of 30 or those who haven't delivered vaginally. Regular users of the cup say it might feel uncomfortable initially but with continued usage makes it very convenient.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
menstrual cups

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp