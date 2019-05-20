All you need to know about menstrual cups

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the advancement of studies related to menstruation, the focus has been on easing the hassle of changing sanitary napkins incessantly. As a result, a wide variety of menstrual cups have hit the market.

Kochi Express takes a look at the pros and cons of these hygeine cups.

A variety of reusable menstrual cups made of silicone or latex are now available. The cup is inserted into the vagina to collect period blood.

Despite the petite size, these cups are adept at holding larger quantities of blood as compared to sanitary pads or tampons. The size of the cup varies according to age, length of the cervix, flow, and the flexibility of the cup.

The smaller variant is prescribed to people who are below the age of 30 or those who haven't delivered vaginally. Regular users of the cup say it might feel uncomfortable initially but with continued usage makes it very convenient.