CM urged to order probe into bank attack

KOCHI: The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a probe into the attack on the branch/office of the Canara Bank following the suicides of a 19-year-old girl and her mother last week.

Calling the outrage expressed by a few political parties, organisations and the public against the bank ‘unwarranted’, the AIBEA general secretary C H Venkitachalam said in a statement, “Without knowing or verifying facts, branchwas attacked and the bank staff were threatened and harassed. The statements by a few ministers added fuel to the fire.”