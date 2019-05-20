School shopping: Market loses its sheen as people turn to online sites

Home Cities Kochi

Back-to-school shopping is a thriving industry and local shop owners look forward to cashing in on the brisk business. 

Published: 20th May 2019

Shops awaiting customers at Broadway in Kochi on Sunday  A Sanesh

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 10 days, the next academic year will start. And, for  the majority of children, the 
excitement of purchasing new books and stationery is the only compensation for bidding goodbye to holidays. 
Back-to-school shopping is a thriving industry and local shop owners look forward to cashing in on the brisk business. 
However, the gradual dip in sales over the last few years has left retail store owners disappointed.
Shops and markets across Kochi have been registering 
less footfall of customers 
looking to buy school-related products such as books, bags, lunch boxes, water bottles, raincoats and other stationery items. 

Reason: The advent of online platforms and schools taking up distribution of items.
"For the last few years, sales has been dull because schools themselves have taken it upon them to sell books, uniforms and even bags branded with their logos. They are forcing parents to purchase their merchandise," says Lewis Charlie who has been running a store in Fort Kochi for the last 48 years.  Some traders are attributing the slump to the drastic increase in online shopping. "No one wants to step outside the comfort of their homes these days as everything is available at the click of a button and at lower rates. But, we are still expecting sales to pick up, there are a few days left before the schools start," says Rajinas, a staffer at a store in Broadway. 

However, others are not very hopeful. Thajudheen, a third generation businessman at Broadway, is worried that most of the stock will remain unsold. "Earlier, only the educated and upper middle class shopped online but now its become ubiquitous," he says.
Rufus Cleetus, a parent and resident of Aluva, observes that prices in wholesale markets like Broadway are much cheaper but says he wouldn't make the trip every year. "It's a hassle to come all the way to Broadway and it is mostly crowded. It is more 
convenient to shop online these days," he adds.

