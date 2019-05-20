Social Excellence Award for Dr Remla Beevi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Remla Beevi A, director, Medical Education, Kerala, has been conferred the Social Excellence Award, instituted in memory of late C V Shanmugham, founder Trustee of Heart Care Foundation on Sunday.Mar George Cardinal Alencherry presented the Social Excellence Award at the Hrudaya Sangamam 2019, a get-together of patients who have undergone heart surgeries and their families, organised by the Heart Care Foundation in association with Lisie Hospital.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Remla said the Deceased Donor Organ Transplantation Programme in the state has been affected by some negative campaign. "The victims of the negative campaign are poor patients awaiting organs. The state government has taken enough steps to make it transparent. Organs are given only to the deserving patients under the programme," she said. Inaugurating the event, Cardinal Alencherry said hospitals should focus on providing value-based treatment to patients and not stoop to business interests.

Fr Thomas Vaikathuparambil, director of Lisie Hospital, Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, chairman of Heart Care Foundation, Dr Rony Mathew Kadavil, cardiologist, Dr Junaid Rahman M I, president of IMA Kochi Chapter, Dr Jacob Abraham,Trustee, Heart Care Foundation, Raju Kannampuzha, secretary of Heart Care Foundation and Binu Jose, head of Enterprise Business Vodafone Idea, Kerala, spoke.