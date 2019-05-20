Home Cities Kochi

Social Excellence Award for Dr Remla Beevi

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Remla said the Deceased Donor Organ Transplantation Programme in the state has been affected by some negative campaign.

Published: 20th May 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dr Remla Beevi A, director, Medical Education, Kerala, has been conferred the Social Excellence Award, instituted in memory of late C V Shanmugham, founder Trustee of Heart Care Foundation on Sunday.Mar George Cardinal Alencherry presented the Social Excellence Award at the Hrudaya Sangamam 2019, a get-together of patients who have undergone heart surgeries and their families, organised by the Heart Care Foundation in association with Lisie Hospital. 

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Remla said the Deceased Donor Organ Transplantation Programme in the state has been affected by some negative campaign. Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Remla said the Deceased Donor Organ Transplantation Programme in the state has been affected by some negative campaign. “The victims of the negative campaign are poor patients awaiting organs. The state government has taken enough steps to make it transparent. Organs are given only to the deserving patients under the programme,” she said. Inaugurating the event, Cardinal Alencherry said hospitals should focus on providing value-based treatment to patients and not stoop to business interests. 

Fr Thomas Vaikathuparambil, director of Lisie Hospital, Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, chairman of Heart Care Foundation,  Dr Rony Mathew Kadavil, cardiologist, Dr Junaid Rahman M I, president of IMA Kochi Chapter, Dr Jacob Abraham,Trustee, Heart Care Foundation, Raju Kannampuzha, secretary of Heart Care Foundation and Binu Jose, head of Enterprise Business Vodafone Idea, Kerala, spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Remla Beevi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp