Archdiocese to seek judicial probe into forgery case

Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath denies any forgery; archdiocese to organise a mass protest against police action

Published: 21st May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of a techie who allegedly forged documents used for defaming Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry is boiling into an internal feud in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath came out on Monday denying any forgery. Manathodath said the archdiocese will demand a judicial inquiry or CBI probe into the case.

Adithya Valavi, a researcher with IIT Chennai and native of Konthuruthi, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly forging a document claiming it to be retrieved from a multi-national company’s server containing information about investments made by some bishops.

“We do not believe Adithya has forged any document. While working in a business establishment, he took screenshots of the documents found in the server. Later, he handed them over to the Church. An innocent and devout youth, Adithya was brutally tortured to admit to his involvement. He was forced to mention the names of Fr Tony Kallokarran and Fr Paul Thelakkat,” Manathodath told reporters here.

Manathodath and Fr Thelakkat, accused in the case, have approached the Kerala High Court to discharge them. “We have decided to demand a judicial probe into the incident. Otherwise, it has to be carried out by an agency like the CBI,” he said.

Manathodath said discussion over the controversial document was held during the synod meet in January. “A decision was taken to carry out a fact-finding inquiry. There are names of bishops in the document retrieved by Adithya. But I am not aware of the financial deals made by them. This aspect also should be included in the probe,” he said.

Pastoral Council secretary Fr Kuriakose Mundadan alleged the accused persons in the controversial land scam are the conspirators behind the forgery case.

“The police are acting according to a script written by people with vested interests. Some people within the Church are behind the conspiracy. The police are targeting the priest who attempted to expose corruption in the land deal incident. Their plan was to arrest the priest when the Chief Minister was abroad,” he said.

According to him, attempts are being made to link the forgery case with the controversial church land deal. “Why would anyone attempt to defame Cardinal Alencherry when Audit and Income Tax Department’s reports pertaining to the deal exist. These two incidents are different,” he said.

Fr Sunny Kalapurrackal said fake evidence was created to frame charges against Adithya. The archdiocese has decided to organise a mass protest against the police action.

TAGS
Archdiocese Syro-Malabar Church

