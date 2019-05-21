Home Cities Kochi

Boat terminals of Water Metro Project to be constructed soon

The company will construct the Vyttila, Eroor and Kakkanad terminals, which are part of the first phase of the project. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd on Monday in a press release said that it has awarded the contract to construct three major boat terminals for Kochi Water Metro Project to Marymatha Construction Company, headquartered in Muvattupuzha. The company will construct the Vyttila, Eroor and Kakkanad terminals, which are part of the first phase of the project. 

“With the selection of a construction company through a rigorous tendering process, we have moved one step closer to the realisation of the project. We have already received NOCs for government lands for the project and we expect to start the construction soon,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish. There were four bidders including Marymatha in the tender, which was awarded for Rs 29.67 crore.
According to the release, the Vyttila terminal - the biggest in terms of area - will be built on an area of 25,000 sq ft. The terminal will also have a commercial area. 

An operations control centre of the project will also be constructed at Vyttila. Tenders for the construction of terminals at High Court, Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Vypeen and Bolgatty are fast progressing.

As many as 78 boats and 45 terminals will be built for the project. Tender for boat construction will be floated soon. A KMRL spokesperson said the project will be launched by February 2020.

“The project will be implemented in a phased manner. Land acquisition formalities to construct other terminals are also progressing. Overall, the project is moving fast forward. It will be completed in time,” said KMRL spokesperson 

The Water Metro is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the city. The project offers a special package for tourists - ‘See Kochi in a day’, in which they can travel by rail, water and road to explore the major tourist destinations in the district. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 747 crore. KMRL will take financial assistance from the German Bank KfW for the project. 

