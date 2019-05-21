Checkmate! Well played.

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: Seventy-six-year-old Alfred is convinced chess is the reason behind his active mind. “I play the game all by myself, with me doubling up as the opponent. I have been playing in this tournament since its inception,” he says. Five-year-old Khayalvizhi’s mother says the game helps calm her little girl. “Among all the games we played at home, she was a quick learner at chess. After winning three out of six matches at the Delhi State Chess Championships, spectators pointed out her talent,” says Kalaivani, Khayalvizhi’s mother. The oldest and the young competitors will be battling other chess enthusiasts at Cusat’s International Rating Chess Tournament, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.



It also has the participation of Muthaiah AI, the only International Grandmaster in the tournament this year. Inaugurated by Cusat vice-chancellor K N Madhusoodhanan on May 19, the tournament will be on till May 22.

Anticipation is written large on every parent’s face, awaiting results at the Seminar Complex, the designated venue of the tournament. With the registration of above 350, participants along with their cheerleaders, parents and friends throng the premises displaying a rather colourful sight, in comparison to the black-and-white battles fought within the complex.

“When I joined the university in 1983, a few people who played the game passionately weren’t grouped under an umbrella. Therefore, all of us gathered together and formed a chess club, the Cusat Chess Club. However, we conducted the first All-Kerala Chess Tournament only in 1988. 1997 was our turning point; the tournament achieved the FIDE rating,” says Ananthakrishnan, founder of the Cusat Chess Club, the man behind the larger game.

With free accommodation and food, Ananthakrishnan says the tournament slants towards being player-friendly. “Chess is a disciplined game which teases the brain. A chess player develops qualities that he/she is unaware of, such as crisis management, strategic planning, patience and IQ development. Nowadays, parents spend a lot of money to train their children. Also, we have umpteen sites online which help players a great deal in improving their skills,” says Ananthakrishnan.

Since the past four years, the Physical Education Department has been instrumental in conducting the tournament. “Now the university provides a grant of C1 lakh for the game. Physical education director Ajith Mohan is the organising secretary of the tournament. Back in the days, we started the first FIDE-rated tournament in the state. This edition has eight rounds wherein each player can play eight games over four days. Delegated time is 1.5 hours with 30 seconds as increment; however, a game can last until five hours,” said Amir, arbiter.



The 30th edition of the tournament has Anantharam, international arbiter and chairman of the Arbiters Commission in Kerala, as the official chief arbiter.