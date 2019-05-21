Glenmark launches new diabetes medicine

Home Cities Kochi

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of its new diabetes medicine ‘Remogliflozin’ in Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of its new diabetes medicine ‘Remogliflozin’ in Kerala. The drug is meant for the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in adults. The launch took place at The Gateway Hotel, Kochi on Monday. 

Being developed by a Japanese firm, India is the first country where remogliflozin is being launched. The tablets will be available as Remo and Remozen in India. 

The launch is happening in India because it is known as the diabetic capital of the world. Remogliflozin has been studied in 26 clinical trials globally, covering around 2,500 patients from various ethnicity. This drug is has been introduced with the aim of making medicine affordable to more people.

“Many are deprived of diabetes drug because of the high economic burden. This is where Remogliflozin is introduced. This can be afforded at Rs 25 per day,” said Alok Malik, senior VP of Glenmark. “The drug also provides cardio-protective benefits by way of reducing weight and blood pressure,” he said.

