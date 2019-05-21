Kallada Travels assault case: Identification parade held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The identification parade of the seven persons arrested with regards to the alleged assault on passengers by employees of Kallada Travels was held at Ernakulam Sub Jail on Monday. According to the police, the victims Ajay Ghosh, of Thrissur, Mohammed Ashkar, of Palakkad and Sachin, of Sultan Bathery identified the arrested persons Jithin, 25, of Kodakara, Thrissur; Jayesh, 29, of Pallikkal, Thiruvananthapuram; Rajesh, 26, of Alappuzha; Anwar, 38, of Puducherry; Girilal, 37, of Kollam; Vishnu, 27, of Alappuzha; and Kumar, 55, of Coimbatore.

The proceedings continued till late evening on Monday. The incident happened when the luxury bus hit a snag when it reached Haripad around 4 am on April 21. The passengers were stranded for over two hours and they got into an argument with the driver. Meanwhile, some of the passengers intimated the police about the incident.

The operators arranged another vehicle for the passengers to reach their destination. However, as the bus stopped at the booking office of Kallada Travels at Vytilla in Kochi, a group from the staff barged into the bus and allegedly assaulted the three youngsters, who questioned the workers. They were also forced to get down from the bus.