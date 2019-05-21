Kochi: PVS Hospital strike ends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The employees of PVS Memorial Hospital agreed to end their fortnight-long strike on Monday with the management agreeing to pay the salary arrears and statutory benefits. The consensus was reached at a conciliatory meet convened by Ernakulam Regional Joint Labour Commissioner K Sreelal.



As per the agreement, the hospital will ensure payment of all benefits to all employees who resigned on or before April 30, 2019. The salary of nurses has been pending from January, while the payment for non-nursing employees has been pending since August, 2018.

As the first instalment, one-month salary will be disbursed on May 24 and the second instalment on June 10, said District Labour Officer V B Biju.



All statutory benefits will be provided to the current employees and those who resigned on or before April 30. The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.



The representatives of the protesting employees offered all support to resume the functioning of the hospital as early as possible. PVS Memorial Hospital managing director P V Mini and director board members P V Abhishek, P V Nidheesh and Adv Lalitha represented the hospital management.



United Nurses Association representatives M A Haris, S Rajan, T D Leena, Leelamma Joseph, S Vaisakhan and Felin Kurian participated on behalf of the employees.