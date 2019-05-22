The perils of no vaccination

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Today, we are going to talk about the two most deadly and common risks faced by unvaccinated animals, especially dogs. Canine parvo and distemper are both viral diseases that can affect our pets. Parvovirus is caused by a virus that infects the lining of the digestive tract as well as the bone marrow.

This virus can live in the environment for a long time and is spread through infected feces. Dogs that are infected will have severe and often bloody diarrhea and vomiting. However, keep in mind that a human cannot get the virus from a dog or cat. With severe dehydration, blood no longer circulates as it should. When the intestine is damaged, blood vessels that nourish the intestine are also damaged.

The blood vessels break and blood enters the intestine. At the same time, bacteria travel from the intestines out into the blood vessels and are carried throughout the body. Just as diarrhea can cause death, an infection in the blood (septicemia) can also cause death. Parvovirus is a potentially fatal illness in dogs that is prevented by vaccination. Puppies under 16 weeks of age and dogs in crowded or unsanitary conditions have more chance for developing parvovirus.

Canine distemper is caused by a virus related to the human measles virus. It does not live long outside of the body and is contracted when a dog comes into direct contact with another pet’s infectious respiratory secretions. This virus affects a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and central nervous systems, as well as the conjunctival membranes of the eye. The first signs of canine distemper include sneezing, coughing and thick mucus coming from the eyes and nose.

Fever, lethargy, sudden vomiting and diarrhea, depression and/or loss of appetite will also include in symptoms. Symptoms ensue approximately seven days after exposure and typically start as ocular and nasal discharge, a short fever, coughing, and even pneumonia. The virus then often stays, hiding in the skin or nervous system. This can result in a relapse in disease weeks to months after the initial infection. This time, symptoms can include changes to the paw pads or nose, tremors, or seizures. The virus is passed from dog to dog through direct contact with fresh urine, blood or saliva. Sneezing, coughing and sharing food and water bowls are all possible ways for the virus to be passed on. The virus is very contagious. It is most common in unvaccinated puppies; however, unvaccinated adult dogs can also get distemper.

Distemper in cats, also called feline panleukopenia (FPV) was previously one of the most common causes of death in cats, is now rare due to the effectiveness of vaccines. Kittens, pregnant cats and cats with immune disorders are most likely to be infected with distemper. FPV is the initiating cause for feline pan leukopenia. Cats acquire this infection when they come into contact with infected blood, feces, urine or other bodily fluids. The virus can also be passed along by people, who have not washed their hands appropriately or have not changed clothing between handling cats, or by materials such as bedding, food dishes or equipment that has been used for other cats. Can dogs get Parvo from cats? No! Cats and dogs have their own separate species-specific parvovirus strains.

Recovery depends on a dog’s immune response. A recovered dog may still spread the virus for two to three months. If there has been a distemper dog in the house, you should wait two to three months before introducing another dog into the house.

To prevent infection, be sure to: Use good sanitation, cleaning up after your pet and always wash your hands after contact with strange or sick animals. Keep your pet’s vaccinations up-to-date. Complete vaccine boosters as instructed. Do not take pets that have not completed their vaccine series into public environments where exposure is more likely. Thankfully, when properly administered, vaccines for canine parvo and distemper are very effective. The author is an animal lover.