Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Double amputee seeks support from good Samaritans

Kochi native Denzil Heiden’s life took a turn for the unexpected almost two years ago.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Denzil Heiden

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi native Denzil Heiden’s life took a turn for the unexpected almost two years ago. Now a double amputee, the former employee of Avenue Regent Hotel is seeking financial assistance from the kind-hearted for a better quality of life ahead. 

Denzil was running the front desk at a lodge in Kochi when he was diagnosed with diabetes. “In a month, he had his leg amputated. Soon after, his other leg began getting infected and had to be amputated as well. Within six months, Denzil became a double amputee,” says Job V J, secretary of Avenue Regent Family group. 

It was during this time the Avenue Regent Family group, comprising former and current employees who worked at the hotel in Kochi heard about Denzil. “As his family refused to take care of him, it took a mental toll on him,” says Job. The group decided to take care of his expenses and rehabilitate him.
Denzil is currently admitted at Sukino Healthcare Solutions in Pathadipalam. “His body is still weak. His sugar levels are still high and insulin is being administered,” says Job. 

The employees’ group has now ordered prosthetics for Denzil. “As part of his physiotherapy, he has been training to use prosthetics. Imported from the US, it costs around D4 lakh. We have already paid an advance amount of D1.25 lakh,” says Job. 

Also, Denzil has to be moved from the hospital he has been admitted for the past few months now. “As his family is unwilling to take him in, we are hoping to put him under the care of a charitable society based in Fort Kochi. Though we had earmarked our funds for his rehabilitation, these were exhausted as medical bills at the hospital,” says Job.

He says Denzil used to be the front desk manager at Avenue Regent Hotel from 1995 to 2000. “We are his only family now. For prosthetics and future rehabilitation, Denzil needs financial assistance,” says Job. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
double amputee Kochi Denzil Heiden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp