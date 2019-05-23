Kochi: Double amputee seeks support from good Samaritans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi native Denzil Heiden’s life took a turn for the unexpected almost two years ago. Now a double amputee, the former employee of Avenue Regent Hotel is seeking financial assistance from the kind-hearted for a better quality of life ahead.



Denzil was running the front desk at a lodge in Kochi when he was diagnosed with diabetes. “In a month, he had his leg amputated. Soon after, his other leg began getting infected and had to be amputated as well. Within six months, Denzil became a double amputee,” says Job V J, secretary of Avenue Regent Family group.

It was during this time the Avenue Regent Family group, comprising former and current employees who worked at the hotel in Kochi heard about Denzil. “As his family refused to take care of him, it took a mental toll on him,” says Job. The group decided to take care of his expenses and rehabilitate him.

Denzil is currently admitted at Sukino Healthcare Solutions in Pathadipalam. “His body is still weak. His sugar levels are still high and insulin is being administered,” says Job.



The employees’ group has now ordered prosthetics for Denzil. “As part of his physiotherapy, he has been training to use prosthetics. Imported from the US, it costs around D4 lakh. We have already paid an advance amount of D1.25 lakh,” says Job.

Also, Denzil has to be moved from the hospital he has been admitted for the past few months now. “As his family is unwilling to take him in, we are hoping to put him under the care of a charitable society based in Fort Kochi. Though we had earmarked our funds for his rehabilitation, these were exhausted as medical bills at the hospital,” says Job.



He says Denzil used to be the front desk manager at Avenue Regent Hotel from 1995 to 2000. “We are his only family now. For prosthetics and future rehabilitation, Denzil needs financial assistance,” says Job.