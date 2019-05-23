Lok Sabha elections 2019: All preparations made as D-Day finally arrives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The wait is over. With the announcement of poll results today, the authorities have left no stone unturned to ensure that everything goes well. Security has been beefed up to ensure a violence-free day. Vigil has been tightened at the counting centres, Government Polytechnic College at Kalamassery and Cusat. While Chalakkudy constituency votes will be counted at the Polytechnic, the Ernakulam Constituency will be counted at the latter. “Two Assistant Commissioners will be in charge at each centre. In addition, a Deputy Commissioner will supervise the process at counting centres,” said S Surendran, District Police Chief, Ernakulam.

To avert political clashes, special patrolling will be carried out by every police station in the district. Special attention will be given to sensitive areas which have witnessed political violence in the past. With reports suggesting a long counting process, the Police expect an additional challenge. “As VVPAT counting takes time, we will be keeping a strict watch till the very end of the process. Control rooms have been opened to coordinate the overall arrangements. Additionally, our forces equipped with necessary arms are camping at 10 locations to handle emergency situations,” he said. There will be traffic regulations during the victory procession. “We have requested the political parties to avoid small processions, instead combine all to make it a single one. To avoid clashes within the processions, close monitoring will be carried out,” he added.



Centres to open by 7 amThe counting centres for the Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies will be active by 7 am on Thursday.

Electronic Voting Machines

(EVMs) from the Chalakudy constituency are kept at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, and voting machines from the Ernakulam constituency at the Software Engineering block of Cochin University of Science and Technology. Both strong rooms will be opened at 7 am and the counting will start at 8 am. The first trend will available by 9 am. We have completed all arrangement for the conduct the counting procedures by Wednesday morning itself,” said Shanavas, Deputy

Collector, Election.

Entry restriction

According to the District Collector, the entry to the counting centres would be restricted. “Election officers, candidates, chief counting agent and media persons with passes would be allowed to enter the counting centres,” said Collector

K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

Counting procedure

As many as 12 machines will be counted in each round and for this, 12 tables have been set up. A counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro observer will be deployed to monitor the procedure. Each round will take at least 30-35 minutes.

Counting of VVPAT

Around 35 VVPAT machines (five in each LAC) will be counted. VVPAT machines will be counted after the counting of electronic votes.

Gujaratis wait with bated breath

With exit polls suggesting the return of Narendra Modi, the Gujarati community in Kochi is ecstatic about the Lok Sabha results.

If Modi comes to power, they believe the nation will go through a sea of changes. Though small in size, the community is geared up for victory celebrations.



"We are all very excited about the exit polls. As Gujaratis, we have the personal attachment with the idea of one among us occupying the top-seat of the country. Since the time as Gujarat Chief Minister, his working style has inspired me a lot," said Jayant Pithadia, a member of the Gujarati community at Mattancherry.

"Though his victory is certain, we wanted to see him get a higher number of seats this time. We have already planned to distribute sweets and will organise other events accordingly," added Pithadia.

Meanwhile, Moti Choor laddus are being made to distribute once the results are announced.



"We have already prepared special Moti Choor laddus and Saffron colour laddus to celebrate BJP's return to power. Already, an order of 20 kgs has come in. We are expecting last-minute emergency requirements as well," said Ronak Shah, owner of Shantilal sweets.