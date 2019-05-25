Funding life their own way

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Be it a wedding reception, a conference or any other event where a large number of people are invited, chances of chaos reigning supreme is very high. It may have been true in the past.



But today everything goes on smoothly due to the presence of a team of well-groomed youngsters who are recruited by event management companies, which organise such functions. This trend is working in favour of college students who want to earn pocket money or fund their wanderlust or become self-reliant.



Many students find working during their summer vacations a better method of utilising their time. Ardra from Kaloor was able to save money to pay her hostel fee and that too while having a great time herself.

“I was not slogging it out to earn money.

Usually, when you go in for part-time jobs, you have to slog long hours and that too for lesser pay. Event management is a cool job. You can do your job and that too without feeling the mundaneness of it,” she said. Another youth Daniel is planning a forest expedition with the money he earned while working with an event management firm.

The increase in the number of students registering with agencies, which provide staff to event management companies, clearly shows how such jobs are becoming a hit among the youngsters.

“There are lots of event management firms these days and all of them need well-groomed youngsters to manage the guests. The pay is also an attraction. One can earn up to C30,000 per month. Another attraction of the work is the youth can choose when and where to work,” said Shabeer, one of owners of Dezire Manpowers Agency.



It is the flexibility of the job that attracts the youth to it, said an event manager. “I can’t work for the whole month. I take up a job if I am free when I am contacted by an agency. Since there is no pressure from anybody, the attraction of the job increases,” said Stalone, an engineering student.

Explaining the job profile, Stalone said, “Welcoming guests and taking care of them during the event form the important part of the job. It is easier than most of the jobs. Also, the shorter period of work and quick pay makes it very lucrative. One gets paid D1,000 to D1,500 right at the beginning of the job. The pay also gets revised according to the industry trend.”

Another attraction is the food and transportation provided by the organisers. “Sometimes we have to work till late and even in other cities. However, since the transportation and food are provided by the firm, we do not mind going,” said Athira, a post-graduate student. Most of the agencies hire students as anchors, for celebrity management and hospitality.