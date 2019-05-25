Orthopaedic conference Sunrise ShoulderCon-2019 begins today in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: A three-day conference Sunrise ShoulderCon-2019 discussing shoulder ailments began at Sunrise Hospital Auditorium, Kakkanad, from Friday. This is a training programme for all orthopaedic surgeons interested in performing shoulder keyhole surgery.

Shoulder problems are on an increase in recent years due to the increased interest in overhead sporting activities. The conference aims at training the young surgeons to solve these issues through keyhole surgery so youngsters can return to their sporting activities with full intensity at the earliest.
The pre-conference workshop gave hands-on training for the newly qualified orthopaedic surgeons to make them competent to perform these surgeries in patients with perfection.

Experienced shoulder surgeons from across the country will perform a live surgery, which will be viewed by the delegates in the remote screens to get experience. This conference teaches complex techniques in shoulder keyhole surgery and is attended by more than 200 orthopaedic surgeons from all over India. This is the fifth conference conducted by ‘Sunrise Shoulder and Upper Limb Unit’ which is the only exclusive shoulder unit of Kerala. 

The three-day conference was inaugurated by Kerala Sports Council vice-president Mercy Kuttan. The conference will conclude on Sunday.

