Adding colour to their lives

The venture to beautify the walls with eye-catching images was  taken up by  Varakootam, the group of artists who are also the members of Prathidhwani.

Members of Prathidhwani painting the walls of MAAM LP School at Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a break from their highly-demanding jobs, the techies of Infopark decided to lent colour to the lives of children. Ahead of Pravesanolsavam that falls on June 3, the members of Prathidhwani, an organisation of IT employees in Infopark, decided to repaint the walls of MAAM LP School at Kakkanadu.

"To celebrate one year of the organisation, we wanted to do something for the children. Since many organisations have already taken up distribution of books and other school items, we thought of doing something innovative. That's when the idea of painting the walls popped up. We spoke to the authorities and they were happy about it," says Deepa Ashik, a member of Prathidhwani.

On Saturday afternoon, the members began their work cleaning the walls and whitewashing it. Their spirited work caught the attention of many, including a painting worker, who happily helped them with the chore.

The team will meet this week to decide on the theme and images to the painted. "We are meeting to decide on a theme, the outline of which will be drawn on Saturday. On Sunday, the Varakootam will fill the outline and we will help them give final touches," says Deepa.

