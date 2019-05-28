Home Cities Kochi

Take heart: Aster Medcity launches CHIP centre

As the name indicates, the CHIP centre treats high-risk heart disease patients.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Aster Medcity, a private healthcare centre in Kochi, launched a Complex High-risk Indicated Procedures (CHIP) centre, under Aster Centre of Excellence in Cardiac Sciences, a facility that offers heart and lung transplant in adults and children. As the name indicates, the CHIP centre treats high-risk heart disease patients.

“The state registers around 38,000 deaths due to cardiac arrests every year. The centre aims to reduce this number by providing high-risk patients with complicated procedures including multi-vessel angioplasties. The centre is equipped with adequate facilities including ventilation, balloon support, extracorporeal membrane oxygenator and cardiopulmonary support devices,” said D Anil Kumar, a senior cardiologist.
The centre also plans to help people with financial assistance and loan facility. 

“The procedures at the centre will be costly as extra facilities are required to treat these high-risk patients. So, people with financial problems can visit the Aster Financial Support Centre. The centre will either help them acquire an interest-free loan from a private finance company or direct them to charitable organizations,” said Jelson A Kavalakkat, CEO, Aster Mendicity. Dr Rajasekhar Varma will lead a team of doctors at the CHIP centre.

