Project to prevent child abuse to be held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To strengthen the steps to prevent child abuse and create awareness among young parents on the need for giving extra care to the children, the Women and Child Welfare Department has come up with a comprehensive programme - ‘Karuthal Sparsam’.

The district-level inauguration of the programme will be held on June 1, Global Parenting Day. A district-level seminar will be conducted on the same day to discuss various topics related to child protection including responsible parenting, protection of child rights and impact of social media on children. The vulnerability survey as part of the project will be carried out between June 1 and November 14. Formulation of a child safety plan and organising parenting seminars in all the local bodies are also part of the programme.

