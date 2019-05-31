Bumper harvest for mussel farmers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bivalve farmers at Moothakunnam village, who suffered a major setback in the devastating flood in August 2018, have reaped a bumper harvest of mussels this time. Five self-help groups in the region got a total yield of 6.5-tonne mussels from five farming units.

The farmers, most of them women, started farming in January using structures made of bamboo.

The farming was conducted under the guidance of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). The farmers had suffered severe losses due to the mid-August flood.