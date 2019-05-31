Librarians should be tech-savvy: Cusat Registrar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Librarians should acquire more technical knowledge to help bring more library services to the people,” said Cusat Registrar K Ajitha.

She was distributing certificates at the concluding function of the five-day national workshop on the digitisation of libraries organised by the School of Engineering Library of Cochin University of Science and Technology. M R Radhakrishna Paniker, principal, SOE presided over the function. Sasi Gopalan, syndicate member and Surendran Cherukodan, Co-ordinator spoke.