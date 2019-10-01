Home Cities Kochi

Government plans new farming system by March

The state government is planning to launch a new farming system which will help in maintaining the organic nature of the topsoil and address the impact of climate change.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government is planning to launch a new farming system which will help in maintaining the organic nature of the topsoil and address the impact of climate change. Announcing the decision here while speaking at the annual general meeting of the Association of Planters of Kerala, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Monday said the government’s priority is to conserve the organic content of the soil and increase production. He said the new farming system would be implemented before March next year. He said Kerala would be divided into five agro-ecological zones and the soil-based crop pattern would be implemented.

Speaking on the occasion, Association of Planters chairman B P Kariappa said future plantations need to be converted to multi-crop farming and legislation is needed for this. “Steps should be taken to expand the definition of plantation crops in the Kerala Land Reforms Act from time to time. The land utilisation order impedes the possibility of plantations moving from one plantation crop to another.

The Land Utilisation Act of 1960 is outdated and detrimental to the state’s agricultural development,” he urged the minister.“The fragile ecosystems of Western Ghats are exposed to ill-planned developmental activities for nearly two decades. It is rapidly killing the agricultural and forest ecology of the Western Ghats,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp