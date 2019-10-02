Student moves court to ban Telegram app

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Athena Solomon K, an LLM student of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to ban popular messaging app Telegram in the country.

She alleged that the mobile app helps in large-scale circulation of obscene and vulgar sexual contents featuring women and children.

Telegram, launched first in Russia in 2013, has no nodal officer or a registered office in India. It’s operating in the country without any licence. The platform allows anyone to post any texts, images or videos, anonymously in the group, channels and bots.

Since the cloud-based messaging service keeps all the user details secret, investigation agencies are groping in dark to net culprits who spread offending content.