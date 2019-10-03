Home Cities Kochi

Creating art on walls

The Udaipur-based professional mural artist and doodler Mamta Singh is on a tour of 15 cities to conduct her basic doodling workshop.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Udaipur-based professional mural artist and doodler Mamta Singh is on a tour of 15 cities to conduct her basic doodling workshop. So far, she has already completed over 110 sessions in a year, including two abroad-one in the Philippines and the other in Bali, Indonesia. Her first workshop in Kochi is set to be held at Spacelance coworking on Civil Line Road on Thursday. But her road to becoming one of the most sought-after wall doodle artists in India was not easy.

As a child, Mamta wasn’t allowed to paint at home. It was only after she moved to Jaipur for college that she took up art as a stress-busting activity. After graduating in 2012, she realised this was her calling but struggled for five years to make a living. “I was serious about pursuing art full-time but it was tough in the initial days. I would hardly earn L4,000-5,000 a month from commissioned projects. I supported myself by teaching at a college and took up other jobs. It’s only in the last three-and-a-half years that I have been getting regular projects and was able to sustain myself,” says Mamta.

Becoming a wall artist was something that happened completely by chance. Fascinated by mural art videos on YouTube she gave it a go at her Jaipur house which got her hooked. “After that, I went around asking for an opportunity to doodle on the wall of close to 52 cafes in Jaipur. Only one said ‘yes’. That’s how I did my first wall in 2014,” says Mamta. She has so far embellished over 300 commercial walls across the country for cafes, hostels, restaurants and exercise centres.

Her biggest project was a five-storeyed building in Ranthambore on which she painted an enchanting profile of a woman wearing a tiger’s head like a crown, her hair metamorphosised into a flowering creeper.
The workshop she will be conducting will teach participants how to make doodles by observing things around them. She is planning to launch her exclusive product line including coasters, calendars, posters and trays by mid-2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp