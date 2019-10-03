Home Cities Kochi

Indira Gandhi Boat Race set to make a comeback to city after 27-year hiatus

The much-celebrated Indira Gandhi Boat Race (IGBR) is all set to stage a grand comeback to Kochi this weekend after a long gap of 27 years.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Champions Boat League

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-celebrated Indira Gandhi Boat Race (IGBR) is all set to stage a grand comeback to Kochi this weekend after a long gap of 27 years. The resumption of the boat race was made possible after the Tourism Department decided to organise the event as part of the fifth round of the ongoing Champions Boat League (CBL) under the IGBR title.

Of the 12 races of the CBL featuring nine snake boats, the Kochi leg will be held on a 960-metre stretch of the backwaters along the first Goshree Bridge and Marine Drive boat jetty on October 5.The organisers are busy setting up a temporary pavilion at Marine Drive for the event, as the CBL boats are slated to reach the city soon from Piravom, where the previous leg was held.If the races at Piravom were uniquely upstream (the Moovattupuzha river), the heats and finals in Kochi CBL will be held on plain waters on a shallow stretch of the Arabian Sea.

Kerala Tourism joint director K Rajkumar said villages around Kochi have the tradition of conducting boat races soon after the monsoon. “Besides Piravom, we have Champakkara, Poothotta and Gothuruth holding boat races in Ernakulam district. They mainly organise races of smaller traditional boats like ‘odi’ and ‘iruttukuthi’,” he said. “The long snake boats with 100-odd rowers in each of them will be the major attraction of the Kochi CBL leg. There will be competition for small boats and kayaks as well,” he said.
Despite having a grand beginning, the IGBR ceased to be an annual event within a few years of its start. The random editions went on to be held till 1992, after which there has been a break till date (barring a couple of boat races but not under the IGBR title).

The Kochi CBL leg will also host a variety of other entertainment programmes, including music shows by the famed ‘Avial’ and a local band of college students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Gandhi Boat Race
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp