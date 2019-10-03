The investment pandit

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Even when I was in high school, I was curious about the stock exchange market and the immense opportunities it provides. I gathered as much information as I could about equity trade from internet and books back then,” says Hari Prasad, a 22-year-old entrepreneur who runs LiveLongWealth, a startup which assists people in stock market trading.

Hari started investing in equity and earned his first returns as a college student in Vellore. “During the initial days, I understood that things were not as easy as they had been projected in movies and the internet. However, I was sure that those who have made it big in stock trading had some set of strategies they have developed with their observation skills,” says Hari.

After analysing the markets for over a year, he was able to figure out some common characteristics that could be combined to develop a profit-making strategy. Hari started seeing good results by modifying the parameters further. He started to make small but consistent gains right from the second year of his college.

Gradually, Hari started receiving enquiries from friends and relatives for investment tips about the markets as they perceived his knack. Thus, his friends, who earned their first income with Hari’s help became his first set of clients.

Later, Hari started to receive enquiries through social media and other referrals from existing clients to avail of his stock market expertise service. This eventually led to Livelong Wealth. “Livelong Wealth aims at helping individuals find a consistent source of income from the stock market. It helps to develop a mindset of entrepreneurship by educating people about the importance of wealth creation and management through proper risk and reward-based strategy under our guidance,” Hari adds.

Hari has so far coached over 500 people from all over the world through his online training programme. He also conducts offline sessions at colleges and schools to raise awareness about the importance of a systematic approach to investing. “I was fortunate to gain knowledge from Futures First, a European prop trading firm and Hedge Equities, Indian wealth management firm which helped me develop a better perspective on the importance of prehistoric data and different investment vehicles available to achieve financial freedom,” says Hari.

In the near future, Hari looks forward to assisting more individuals with the knowledge of stock trading and help them create a source of income from it using his tailor-made strategies for various market conditions.