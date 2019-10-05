Mini-marathon to raise awareness on climate change

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of Excel 2019, the annual techno-managerial festival of Government Model Engineering College (MEC), the students are hosting a mini-marathon titled ‘Green Mile’ at Durbar Hall Ground here on October 13.

The event is being organised in partnership with Brawny Brute International Fitness Gym and Punya Gold and Diamonds along with Decathlon as the sports partner and The New Indian Express as print partner. It aims to spread awareness about climate change.

The event will start at 7 am and end at noon. Participants have to cover a distance of 10 km, starting from DH Ground. The winner gets a free one-year membership at International Fitness Gym, with the top 10 participants being given a chance to plant saplings in the neighbourhood. Registrations for the event are open.

The mini-marathon aims to urge people to adopt a healthier lifestyle to counter the menace of climate change. The key feature of this event is that it is non-biodegradable waste-free to encourage and support a greener future. With climate change being a major talking point across the world, the organisers plan to reach out to the general public. As Kochi is one of the cities which will be severely affected by the effects of global warming, the students, with the support of principal Vinu Thomas, wish to create a platform to promote steps to save our planet.

Event

The event will start at 7 am and end at noon. Participants have to cover a distance of 10 km. The winner gets a free one-year membership at International Fitness Gym.