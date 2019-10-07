Home Cities Kochi

Kochi man held for molesting Israeli woman

The police said the incident happened around 7.30pm on Saturday. The woman and her male friend, who are on a seven-day visit to Kerala, were on their way to Munnar on a motorcycle.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly molesting a foreign woman at Perumattam on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sheriff, son of Mohammed and a native of Mulavoor. According to the police, the accused groped the 28-year-old woman, an Israeli national, when she came out of the washroom of the shop, where the accused work. He was arrested following a complaint lodged by the woman.

“However, due to the heavy rains they took shelter at the shop. While waiting there, she asked whether she could use the washroom at the shop. The accused guided her to the washroom and waited outside. When she came out, he caught hold of her hands and reportedly groped her. The woman panicked and left with her friend immediately but on their way they filed a complaint at the Kothamangalam police station. Later, the Kothamangalam police informed us,” said an officer of the Muvattupuzha police.

