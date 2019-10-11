Home Cities Kochi

Commuting woes at Kundannoor, Vyttila Junctions to continue

The construction of the flyovers is progressing fast. Both of them will be opened to the public by March 2020, says CM

Published: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The woes of commuters passing through Kundannoor and Vyttila Junctions will continue for some more time with the government on Thursday extending the deadline for the opening of the new flyovers to March 2020.

When the construction of the six-lane 717-m Vyttila flyover, being built at a cost of `78.37 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 11, 2017, the deadline for the completion was set in May 2019. 

After the initial deadline elapsed, the government had extended it to December 2019. This has now been further postponed to March 2020. The officers concerned said 75 per cent of the work is complete and the entire construction will be over by March 2020.
After evaluating the progress of the flyover work at a review meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the chief minister asked the officers concerned to speed up the construction to ensure timely completion of projects. 

“The construction work of the flyovers—Vyttila and Kundannoor—is progressing fast. Both of them will be opened to the public by March 2020. We have given instructions to the officers concerned to complete the remaining works in a time-bound manner,” Vijayan said.
Meanwhile, the `74.45-crore Kundannoor flyover, which was launched in March 2018, will also be opened for traffic by 2020, Pinarayi said. 
The deadline for this flyover was also initially set for 
December 2019. Sixty-eight per cent work of the 750-m flyover has been completed till now, a statement f

rom the CM’s office said.
Once completed, the traffic bottlenecks at Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions, 
considered the busiest in the state, will be considerably eased, the statement said, adding that both the flyovers are being constructed using the state’s funds though it comes under the purview of the 
Central Government. 

“Though these projects had to be built using the Centre’s funds, the Central Government did not finance the projects after the previous UDF Government signed an agreement with the Centre saying that the state will build the flyovers,” the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp